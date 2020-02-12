CEE MARKETS-Assets buoyed by optimism over coronavirus developments

By Anita Komuves
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets posted gains Wednesday morning while currencies were little changed, following rallies in Western and Asian markets on signs that the expansion of the coronavirus epidemic in China may be slowing.
The region's most liquid bourse in Warsaw .WIG20 set the pace for equities with gains of 0.8%.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= stayed near the record low it hit on Friday, while the Czech crown EURCZK= remained on a firming track it has stuck to since a surprise rate hike last week, trading on the stronger side of 25 against the euro.
Uncertainty about future links between the European Union and Britain, the threat of U.S. tariffs on European cars and the slow recovery of the European economy pose a risk for the crown, Commerzbank analyst Melanie Fischinger said.
"All these are risk factors for a correction of the current CZK exchange rate levels," she said in a note to clients. "The solid fundamental data is likely to limit the correction though and principally keep the koruna on an appreciation trend."
The Czech central bank holds a bond auction later on Wednesday. Traders say supply has been on the low side so far this year, which might boost demand.
The forint traded at 338.82, slightly stronger than Friday's record low of 339.20. The forint has unexpectedly failed to recover since the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened liquidity on Monday by rejecting all bids at its weekly euro/forint swap tender.
The forint has lost more than 2% to the euro this year, lagging its regional peers, and it will again be a focus for traders on Thursday when Hungary publishes inflation data.
Inflation may have accelerated to 4.3% in January from 4.0%in December, according to a Reuters poll. That would exceed the NBH's target range of 3% plus/minus 1%, and analysts say they would expect an uptick in inflation to put further downward pressure on the forint.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1114 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9200
24.9350
+0.06%
+2.05%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
338.7500
338.8200
+0.02%
-2.25%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2595
4.2571
-0.06%
-0.07%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7665
4.7675
+0.02%
+0.46%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4560
7.4575
+0.02%
-0.14%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1111.17
1107.1900
+0.36%
-0.40%
Budapest
.BUX
44658.94
44559.95
+0.22%
-3.09%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2124.17
2107.40
+0.80%
-1.21%
Bucharest
.BETI
10056.42
10006.05
+0.50%
+0.79%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
981.60
978.51
+0.32%
+6.02%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2025.57
2026.71
-0.06%
+0.40%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.54
813.07
-0.31%
+1.10%
Sofia
.SOFIX
571.63
570.67
+0.17%
+0.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.0000
0.0000
+264bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6120
-0.0880
+220bps
-11bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5480
0.0150
+191bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5470
0.0080
+218bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8110
0.0250
+240bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1390
0.0250
+250bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.38
2.31
2.25
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.47
0.59
0.68
0.36
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.72
1.70
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; editing by John Stonestreet)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
