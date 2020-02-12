CEE MARKETS-Assets buoyed by optimism over coronavirus developments

By Anita Komuves

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets posted gains Wednesday morning while currencies were little changed, following rallies in Western and Asian markets on signs that the expansion of the coronavirus epidemic in China may be slowing.

The region's most liquid bourse in Warsaw .WIG20 set the pace for equities with gains of 0.8%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= stayed near the record low it hit on Friday, while the Czech crown EURCZK= remained on a firming track it has stuck to since a surprise rate hike last week, trading on the stronger side of 25 against the euro.

Uncertainty about future links between the European Union and Britain, the threat of U.S. tariffs on European cars and the slow recovery of the European economy pose a risk for the crown, Commerzbank analyst Melanie Fischinger said.

"All these are risk factors for a correction of the current CZK exchange rate levels," she said in a note to clients. "The solid fundamental data is likely to limit the correction though and principally keep the koruna on an appreciation trend."

The Czech central bank holds a bond auction later on Wednesday. Traders say supply has been on the low side so far this year, which might boost demand.

The forint traded at 338.82, slightly stronger than Friday's record low of 339.20. The forint has unexpectedly failed to recover since the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) tightened liquidity on Monday by rejecting all bids at its weekly euro/forint swap tender.

The forint has lost more than 2% to the euro this year, lagging its regional peers, and it will again be a focus for traders on Thursday when Hungary publishes inflation data.

Inflation may have accelerated to 4.3% in January from 4.0%in December, according to a Reuters poll. That would exceed the NBH's target range of 3% plus/minus 1%, and analysts say they would expect an uptick in inflation to put further downward pressure on the forint.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1114 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9200

24.9350

+0.06%

+2.05%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

338.7500

338.8200

+0.02%

-2.25%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2595

4.2571

-0.06%

-0.07%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7665

4.7675

+0.02%

+0.46%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4560

7.4575

+0.02%

-0.14%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1111.17

1107.1900

+0.36%

-0.40%

Budapest

.BUX

44658.94

44559.95

+0.22%

-3.09%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2124.17

2107.40

+0.80%

-1.21%

Bucharest

.BETI

10056.42

10006.05

+0.50%

+0.79%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

981.60

978.51

+0.32%

+6.02%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2025.57

2026.71

-0.06%

+0.40%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.54

813.07

-0.31%

+1.10%

Sofia

.SOFIX

571.63

570.67

+0.17%

+0.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.0000

0.0000

+264bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.6120

-0.0880

+220bps

-11bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5480

0.0150

+191bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5470

0.0080

+218bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8110

0.0250

+240bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1390

0.0250

+250bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.38

2.31

2.25

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.47

0.59

0.68

0.36

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.72

1.70

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE; editing by John Stonestreet)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

