CEE MARKETS-Ailing forint steadies ahead of pivotal cenbank rate meeting
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was flat ahead of an expected central bank rate hike due later on Tuesday, a move that could cause volatility in the currency's exchange rate.
Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates lingered in markets.
A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 30-basis-point hike to 2.1%, however, analysts and traders have said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) needs to ramp up the pace of its tightening as October inflation jumped above expectations.
"I think the forint needs an at least 50 basis-point hike and some very hawkish comments to be able to firm as the dollar's strength is not helping the currency either," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The NBH slowed the pace of rate rises to 15 bps in September from 30 bps previously, and followed that with another 15 bps hike in October.
The forint EURHUF= was steady on the day, trading at 365.75 per euro, about a percent off its April 2020 all-time low. It had eased more than 3% versus the euro since the bank's September decision to slow the pace of rate hikes.
"Most investors are now expecting a hike of more than 30 basis points, which buoys the forint this morning," another trader said. "Due to the increased expectations the forint's market could be very hectic after the rate decision."
The forint has also been pressured by bigger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter rising inflation.
However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were stable.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.3% to 4.6596 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 basis points each in December and January were needed.
Stocks in the region gained, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.66% and Bucharest .BETI up 0.58%. Prague .PX was up 0.46% higher and Warsaw's equities gained 0.27%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1039 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2400
25.2380
-0.01%
+3.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.7500
365.7400
-0.00%
-0.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6596
4.6440
-0.33%
-2.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9500
+0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.5095
+0.01%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1386.13
1379.7900
+0.46%
+34.95%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52129.17
51789.80
+0.66%
+23.80%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2341.26
2335.04
+0.27%
+18.01%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12907.73
12832.89
+0.58%
+31.64%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1229.22
1225.46
+0.31%
+36.45%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1998.31
2000.19
-0.09%
+14.89%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
817.41
815.81
+0.20%
+9.19%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.77
606.08
-0.55%
+34.69%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.3000
0.0040
+400bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9950
-0.0010
+353bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7990
0.0040
+303bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9470
-0.1980
+365bps
-22bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.1410
-0.0110
+367bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.0040
0.0350
+323bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.23
4.19
4.07
3.12
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.51
3.94
4.15
2.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.01
3.26
3.33
1.62
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
