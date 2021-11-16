CEE MARKETS-Ailing forint steadies ahead of pivotal cenbank rate meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was flat ahead of an expected central bank rate hike due later on Tuesday, a move that could cause volatility in the currency's exchange rate.

Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates lingered in markets.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 30-basis-point hike to 2.1%, however, analysts and traders have said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) needs to ramp up the pace of its tightening as October inflation jumped above expectations.

"I think the forint needs an at least 50 basis-point hike and some very hawkish comments to be able to firm as the dollar's strength is not helping the currency either," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The NBH slowed the pace of rate rises to 15 bps in September from 30 bps previously, and followed that with another 15 bps hike in October.

The forint EURHUF= was steady on the day, trading at 365.75 per euro, about a percent off its April 2020 all-time low. It had eased more than 3% versus the euro since the bank's September decision to slow the pace of rate hikes.

"Most investors are now expecting a hike of more than 30 basis points, which buoys the forint this morning," another trader said. "Due to the increased expectations the forint's market could be very hectic after the rate decision."

The forint has also been pressured by bigger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter rising inflation.

However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were stable.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.3% to 4.6596 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 basis points each in December and January were needed.

Stocks in the region gained, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.66% and Bucharest .BETI up 0.58%. Prague .PX was up 0.46% higher and Warsaw's equities gained 0.27%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1039 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2400

25.2380

-0.01%

+3.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.7500

365.7400

-0.00%

-0.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6596

4.6440

-0.33%

-2.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9500

+0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.5095

+0.01%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1386.13

1379.7900

+0.46%

+34.95%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52129.17

51789.80

+0.66%

+23.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2341.26

2335.04

+0.27%

+18.01%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12907.73

12832.89

+0.58%

+31.64%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1229.22

1225.46

+0.31%

+36.45%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1998.31

2000.19

-0.09%

+14.89%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

817.41

815.81

+0.20%

+9.19%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.77

606.08

-0.55%

+34.69%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.3000

0.0040

+400bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9950

-0.0010

+353bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7990

0.0040

+303bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.9470

-0.1980

+365bps

-22bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.1410

-0.0110

+367bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.0040

0.0350

+323bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.23

4.19

4.07

3.12

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.51

3.94

4.15

2.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.01

3.26

3.33

1.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

