CEE MARKETS-Ailing forint hits two-week low as rising gas prices weigh
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its losses on Tuesday, plunging to a two-week low and underperforming its regional peers as the currency was pressured by soaring gas prices due to the country's heavy reliance on energy imports.
The forint EURHUF= fell 1.36% on the day and was trading at 404.10 per euro, adding to steep losses in the previous session when it weakened after S&P on Friday cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable.
"A ratings outlook change would normally not move markets, but there are so many uncertainties around the forint that this time it's having an effect," a Budapest-based forex trader said.
"The rise in gas prices is putting a heavy pressure on the forint today, and it again shows that this currency is the most vulnerable in the region."
The forint has shed more than 8% since the start of 2022, which makes it the worst performer in the CEE region.
Soaring energy prices have recently weaekened the forint as they worsen the external balance of Hungary, traders and analysts have said.
The forint has also been pressured by Hungary's row with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.23% to 24.537 as it was negatively affected by the fall of the forint, an FX trader in Prague said.
"Also, some people might be trying to cash in the previous growth of the crown," he added.
On Tuesday, two Czech central bankers expressed views that were considered dovish by the market, another trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.31% to 4.6910 to the euro.
The recent strengthening of the dollar and dovish comments from the NBP do not support the continuation of the zloty's recent firming, Alior Bank wrote in a note.
"This week, we expect the EUR-PLN to return above 4.70," they wrote.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1028 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5370
24.4800
-0.23%
+1.37%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
404.1000
398.6000
-1.36%
-8.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6910
4.6765
-0.31%
-2.13%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8851
4.8825
-0.05%
+1.29%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5050
7.5125
+0.10%
+0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3900
+0.12%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1256.22
1250.9600
+0.42%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43132.90
43034.16
+0.23%
-14.96%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1753.17
1735.07
+1.04%
-22.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12678.20
12631.92
+0.37%
-2.93%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1175.83
1173.79
+0.17%
-6.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2014.49
2006.09
+0.42%
-3.12%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
843.45
843.61
-0.02%
+2.76%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
622.55
622.29
+0.04%
-2.07%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8410
0.0060
+530bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4550
0.0140
+376bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8710
0.0330
+295bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5290
0.0100
+599bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7230
0.0000
+503bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3930
-0.0080
+447bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.24
7.11
6.71
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.33
13.38
13.13
12.01
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.30
7.17
6.83
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
