CEE MARKETS-Ailing forint hits two-week low as rising gas prices weigh

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended its losses on Tuesday, plunging to a two-week low and underperforming its regional peers as the currency was pressured by soaring gas prices due to the country's heavy reliance on energy imports.

The forint EURHUF= fell 1.36% on the day and was trading at 404.10 per euro, adding to steep losses in the previous session when it weakened after S&P on Friday cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable.

"A ratings outlook change would normally not move markets, but there are so many uncertainties around the forint that this time it's having an effect," a Budapest-based forex trader said.

"The rise in gas prices is putting a heavy pressure on the forint today, and it again shows that this currency is the most vulnerable in the region."

The forint has shed more than 8% since the start of 2022, which makes it the worst performer in the CEE region.

Soaring energy prices have recently weaekened the forint as they worsen the external balance of Hungary, traders and analysts have said.

The forint has also been pressured by Hungary's row with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.23% to 24.537 as it was negatively affected by the fall of the forint, an FX trader in Prague said.

"Also, some people might be trying to cash in the previous growth of the crown," he added.

On Tuesday, two Czech central bankers expressed views that were considered dovish by the market, another trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.31% to 4.6910 to the euro.

The recent strengthening of the dollar and dovish comments from the NBP do not support the continuation of the zloty's recent firming, Alior Bank wrote in a note.

"This week, we expect the EUR-PLN to return above 4.70," they wrote.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1028 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5370 24.4800 -0.23% +1.37% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 404.1000 398.6000 -1.36% -8.59% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6910 4.6765 -0.31% -2.13% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8851 4.8825 -0.05% +1.29% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5050 7.5125 +0.10% +0.17% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2500 117.3900 +0.12% +0.28% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1256.22 1250.9600 +0.42% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43132.90 43034.16 +0.23% -14.96% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1753.17 1735.07 +1.04% -22.66% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12678.20 12631.92 +0.37% -2.93% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1175.83 1173.79 +0.17% -6.34% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2014.49 2006.09 +0.42% -3.12% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 843.45 843.61 -0.02% +2.76% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 622.55 622.29 +0.04% -2.07% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.8410 0.0060 +530bps -1bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.4550 0.0140 +376bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.8710 0.0330 +295bps +1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.5290 0.0100 +599bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.7230 0.0000 +503bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.3930 -0.0080 +447bps -4bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.24 7.11 6.71 7.26 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.33 13.38 13.13 12.01 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.30 7.17 6.83 7.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

