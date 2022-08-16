PX

CEE MARKETS-Ailing forint hits two-week low as rising gas prices weigh

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint extended its losses on Tuesday, plunging to a two-week low and underperforming its regional peers as the currency was pressured by soaring gas prices due to the country's heavy reliance on energy imports.

The forint EURHUF= fell 1.36% on the day and was trading at 404.10 per euro, adding to steep losses in the previous session when it weakened after S&P on Friday cut Hungary's credit rating outlook to negative from stable.

"A ratings outlook change would normally not move markets, but there are so many uncertainties around the forint that this time it's having an effect," a Budapest-based forex trader said.

"The rise in gas prices is putting a heavy pressure on the forint today, and it again shows that this currency is the most vulnerable in the region."

The forint has shed more than 8% since the start of 2022, which makes it the worst performer in the CEE region.

Soaring energy prices have recently weaekened the forint as they worsen the external balance of Hungary, traders and analysts have said.

The forint has also been pressured by Hungary's row with the EU over democratic standards, which has led to a freeze in pandemic recovery funding.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.23% to 24.537 as it was negatively affected by the fall of the forint, an FX trader in Prague said.

"Also, some people might be trying to cash in the previous growth of the crown," he added.

On Tuesday, two Czech central bankers expressed views that were considered dovish by the market, another trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.31% to 4.6910 to the euro.

The recent strengthening of the dollar and dovish comments from the NBP do not support the continuation of the zloty's recent firming, Alior Bank wrote in a note.

"This week, we expect the EUR-PLN to return above 4.70," they wrote.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1028 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5370

24.4800

-0.23%

+1.37%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

404.1000

398.6000

-1.36%

-8.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6910

4.6765

-0.31%

-2.13%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8851

4.8825

-0.05%

+1.29%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5050

7.5125

+0.10%

+0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3900

+0.12%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1256.22

1250.9600

+0.42%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43132.90

43034.16

+0.23%

-14.96%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1753.17

1735.07

+1.04%

-22.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12678.20

12631.92

+0.37%

-2.93%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1175.83

1173.79

+0.17%

-6.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2014.49

2006.09

+0.42%

-3.12%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

843.45

843.61

-0.02%

+2.76%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

622.55

622.29

+0.04%

-2.07%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8410

0.0060

+530bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4550

0.0140

+376bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8710

0.0330

+295bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.5290

0.0100

+599bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7230

0.0000

+503bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3930

-0.0080

+447bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.24

7.11

6.71

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.33

13.38

13.13

12.01

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.30

7.17

6.83

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

