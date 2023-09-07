CEE MARKETS-After shock rate cut, zloty in biggest two-day fall since early 2022

By Alan Charlish and Jason Hovet

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The zloty extended losses on Thursday, dragging other regional currencies down as it sank to 4-1/2 month lows following a shock 75-basis-point Polish interest rate cut.

The decision on Wednesday from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% was a much sharper kick-off to an easing cycle than markets had anticipated.

The jolt caused the zloty to fall as much 3% since Tuesday's close, its sharpest two-day fall since March 2022.

Rates markets around the region also adjusted lower after the bigger-than-expected rate cut, with further easing expected in Hungary and more bets that the start of interest rate cuts in the Czech Republic was on the way.

Rate-setters around central Europe were the first in the European Union to begin raising interest rates to tackle rising inflation already in 2021 but had paused on policy since last year, waiting for double-digit price growth to subside.

With loosening on the way and ahead of the European Central Bank and others, the region's high rate difference with others that has boosted its currencies is starting to fade.

"I think the Polish rate decision underscores the point that the CEE carry trade is now starting to unwind," Nicholas Farr, an emerging Europe economist with Capital Economics, said.

"The scale of the currency falls ... reflects that the cut was much more aggressive than anyone had been expecting. At this stage, I don't think it necessarily changes the outlook for CEE currencies too much, as we had always expected CEE currencies to come under pressure towards the end of this year."

A Reuters poll, conducted before the Polish rate decision, forecast most currencies in the region to ease in the coming 12 months, with rate cuts a factor.

NBP Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday, in a news conference to detail Wednesday's decision, that inflation was set to fall quickly and conditions for a rate cut were met, adding the bank's task was to reduce price pressures without suffocating the economy.

By 1443 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= had fallen 0.95% to trade at 4.619 to the euro, off a low beyond 4.63.

The WIG Banks index .BNKI dropped for a second day, around 1%. The two-day fall in Polish 2-year bond yields PL2YT=RR reached 30 basis points.

Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.45% to 24.370 and touched its lowest level since November 2022, and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a one-month low before rebounding to trade up 0.6% on the day at 387.50 to the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1643 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3700

24.2600

-0.45%

-0.87%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

387.5000

389.8500

+0.61%

+3.08%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6190

4.5750

-0.95%

+1.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9645

4.9625

-0.04%

-0.44%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.17%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1337.14

1339.2800

-0.16%

+11.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56551.29

55884.54

+1.19%

+29.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1929.35

1958.07

-1.47%

+7.66%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13652.22

13476.21

+1.31%

+17.05%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3170

-0.2630

+223bps

-23bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8070

-0.0210

+219bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4920

0.0400

+188bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0620

-0.1600

+198bps

-12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3280

-0.0280

+271bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7260

0.1520

+312bps

+20bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.79

6.05

5.12

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.26

9.73

8.60

13.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.01

4.30

3.94

6.60

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Shilpi Majumdar)

