CEE MARKETS-After shock rate cut, zloty in biggest two-day fall since early 2022

By Alan Charlish and Jason Hovet
WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The zloty extended losses on Thursday, dragging other regional currencies down as it sank to 4-1/2 month lows following a shock 75-basis-point Polish interest rate cut.
The decision on Wednesday from the National Bank of Poland (NBP) to cut the cost of credit to 6.00% was a much sharper kick-off to an easing cycle than markets had anticipated.
The jolt caused the zloty to fall as much 3% since Tuesday's close, its sharpest two-day fall since March 2022.
Rates markets around the region also adjusted lower after the bigger-than-expected rate cut, with further easing expected in Hungary and more bets that the start of interest rate cuts in the Czech Republic was on the way.
Rate-setters around central Europe were the first in the European Union to begin raising interest rates to tackle rising inflation already in 2021 but had paused on policy since last year, waiting for double-digit price growth to subside.
With loosening on the way and ahead of the European Central Bank and others, the region's high rate difference with others that has boosted its currencies is starting to fade.
"I think the Polish rate decision underscores the point that the CEE carry trade is now starting to unwind," Nicholas Farr, an emerging Europe economist with Capital Economics, said.
"The scale of the currency falls ... reflects that the cut was much more aggressive than anyone had been expecting. At this stage, I don't think it necessarily changes the outlook for CEE currencies too much, as we had always expected CEE currencies to come under pressure towards the end of this year."
A Reuters poll, conducted before the Polish rate decision, forecast most currencies in the region to ease in the coming 12 months, with rate cuts a factor.
NBP Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday, in a news conference to detail Wednesday's decision, that inflation was set to fall quickly and conditions for a rate cut were met, adding the bank's task was to reduce price pressures without suffocating the economy.
By 1443 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= had fallen 0.95% to trade at 4.619 to the euro, off a low beyond 4.63.
The WIG Banks index .BNKI dropped for a second day, around 1%. The two-day fall in Polish 2-year bond yields PL2YT=RR reached 30 basis points.
Meanwhile, the Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.45% to 24.370 and touched its lowest level since November 2022, and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= hit a one-month low before rebounding to trade up 0.6% on the day at 387.50 to the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1643 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3700
24.2600
-0.45%
-0.87%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
387.5000
389.8500
+0.61%
+3.08%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6190
4.5750
-0.95%
+1.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9645
4.9625
-0.04%
-0.44%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.2000
+0.09%
+0.17%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1337.14
1339.2800
-0.16%
+11.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56551.29
55884.54
+1.19%
+29.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1929.35
1958.07
-1.47%
+7.66%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13652.22
13476.21
+1.31%
+17.05%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3170
-0.2630
+223bps
-23bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8070
-0.0210
+219bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4920
0.0400
+188bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0620
-0.1600
+198bps
-12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3280
-0.0280
+271bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7260
0.1520
+312bps
+20bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.79
6.05
5.12
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.26
9.73
8.60
13.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.01
4.30
3.94
6.60
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Shilpi Majumdar)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
