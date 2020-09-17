CEE MARKETS-Advancing dollar puts CEE currencies in retreat
PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown led losses among central European currencies on Thursday, retreating towards recent lows as the dollar gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates low but stopped short of offering new stimulus.
The Fed's last policy decision before a U.S. November presidential election pushed global stocks lower, leading to falls in central Europe.
A rebounding dollar also took interest away from the region's currencies, some of which have also recently been hit by worries over a growing spike in COVID-19 cases.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.35% at the psychological 360 to the euro level by 0831 GMT. The forint had hit 361.73 on Sept. 4, a 5-month low then.
On Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= gave up gains from the previous session, which had been a slight reprieve from a weakening trend this month amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Wednesday saw a record rise in new cases as the daily tally surpassed 2,000 for the first time.
The crown traded a quarter percent lower at 26.745 per euro mid-morning.
"We saw some customer flow on the euro sellside at about 26.830-850 (previously), so maybe it's the first interesting level and it can give some resistance in the next days. But nobody knows how strong the level is," one Prague trader said.
Hungary, similarly, is seeing a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. Raiffeisen said investors may soon worry more.
"The growing anxiety about the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Hungary may contribute to more weakness in the HUF FX market," it said.
Central Europe is looking to avoid harsh business shutdowns like those at the outset of the pandemic in March and April and which led to massive economic contractions in the second quarter. Governments are tightening rules requiring masks.
In Poland, which has kept cases figures lower than peers, the zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% lower. Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 fell 0.2%, while Hungary .BUX and Prague .PX each lost over half a percent.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1031 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7450
26.6810
-0.24%
-4.91%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.0000
358.7550
-0.35%
-8.02%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4535
4.4483
-0.12%
-4.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8595
4.8588
-0.01%
-1.47%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5390
7.5413
+0.03%
-1.24%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
889.01
893.5400
-0.51%
-20.31%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33875.78
34147.59
-0.80%
-26.49%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1733.86
1738.10
-0.24%
-19.36%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9213.21
9232.90
-0.21%
-7.66%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
844.11
847.84
-0.44%
-8.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1615.50
1616.48
-0.06%
-19.92%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
684.71
690.26
-0.80%
-14.59%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
429.04
429.81
-0.18%
-24.48%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2050
-0.0030
+089bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6450
-0.0010
+131bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0000
-0.0490
+147bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0190
-0.0630
+070bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6850
-0.0080
+135bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3810
0.0070
+185bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.39
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.80
0.83
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.23
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.