CEE MARKETS-Advancing dollar puts CEE currencies in retreat

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown led losses among central European currencies on Thursday, retreating towards recent lows as the dollar gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep rates low but stopped short of offering new stimulus.

The Fed's last policy decision before a U.S. November presidential election pushed global stocks lower, leading to falls in central Europe.

A rebounding dollar also took interest away from the region's currencies, some of which have also recently been hit by worries over a growing spike in COVID-19 cases.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.35% at the psychological 360 to the euro level by 0831 GMT. The forint had hit 361.73 on Sept. 4, a 5-month low then.

On Czech markets, the crown EURCZK= gave up gains from the previous session, which had been a slight reprieve from a weakening trend this month amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday saw a record rise in new cases as the daily tally surpassed 2,000 for the first time.

The crown traded a quarter percent lower at 26.745 per euro mid-morning.

"We saw some customer flow on the euro sellside at about 26.830-850 (previously), so maybe it's the first interesting level and it can give some resistance in the next days. But nobody knows how strong the level is," one Prague trader said.

Hungary, similarly, is seeing a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus. Raiffeisen said investors may soon worry more.

"The growing anxiety about the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Hungary may contribute to more weakness in the HUF FX market," it said.

Central Europe is looking to avoid harsh business shutdowns like those at the outset of the pandemic in March and April and which led to massive economic contractions in the second quarter. Governments are tightening rules requiring masks.

In Poland, which has kept cases figures lower than peers, the zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% lower. Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 fell 0.2%, while Hungary .BUX and Prague .PX each lost over half a percent.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1031 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7450

26.6810

-0.24%

-4.91%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.0000

358.7550

-0.35%

-8.02%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4535

4.4483

-0.12%

-4.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8595

4.8588

-0.01%

-1.47%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5390

7.5413

+0.03%

-1.24%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

889.01

893.5400

-0.51%

-20.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33875.78

34147.59

-0.80%

-26.49%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1733.86

1738.10

-0.24%

-19.36%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9213.21

9232.90

-0.21%

-7.66%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

844.11

847.84

-0.44%

-8.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1615.50

1616.48

-0.06%

-19.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

684.71

690.26

-0.80%

-14.59%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

429.04

429.81

-0.18%

-24.48%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2050

-0.0030

+089bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6450

-0.0010

+131bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0000

-0.0490

+147bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0190

-0.0630

+070bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6850

-0.0080

+135bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3810

0.0070

+185bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.36

0.36

0.39

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.80

0.83

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.20

0.20

0.23

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

