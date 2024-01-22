CEE ECONOMY-Weaker Dec retail, industry data won't dent Polish recovery - analysts

WARSAW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales and industrial output both declined last month, data showed on Monday, but analysts said this was unlikely to dent a recovery underway in Poland, central Europe's largest economy.

Retail salesPLRSCO=ECI fell by 2.3% in December compared to a 1.5% rise forecast by analysts. In industry, output PLIPY=ECI decreased by 3.9%, less than an expected decline of 5.0%.

Consumer spending has been a key driver of the Polish economy, but has taken a hit from the period of high inflation that central Europe is now slowly exiting.

"With fiscal policy set to remain relatively loose this year, inflation at a much lower level and monetary conditions having eased in recent months, we think that the recovery has further to run as domestic demand strengthens," said Capital Economics.

"We expect GDP growth to pick up from around 0.5% in 2023 to 3.0% this year, which is slightly above consensus."

Separate data on Monday showed wage growth coming in below forecast at 9.6% in December - the lowest rise in 2023 and below 11.9% predicted by analysts.

"This is probably partly the effect of fewer working days... and partly perhaps (due to) the exhaustion of opportunities for further dynamic wage increases on the part of employers," wrote Monika Kurtek, Chief Economist of Bank Pocztowy, in a comment.

