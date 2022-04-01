CEE ECONOMY-War in Ukraine hits Czech, Polish manufacturing sentiment

April 1 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish manufacturing sentiment eased in March, surveys showed on Friday, and output fell as the war in Ukraine and worsening supply chain disruptions rattled central European producers.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Poland fell deeper than expected to 52.7 from 54.7 in February, but remained above the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction.

The headline Czech PMI reading dropped to 54.7 from 56.5 in February, also hitting below expectations.

In Hungary, though, PMI published by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) rose to 57.6 in March from a revised 53.8 in February.

"In all three countries, the trend (from the 3-month moving average) suggests that economies have been slowing down in the first quarter," Erste Group Bank said.

The Czech and Polish readings signalled growing hesitancy and worsening supply chain problems as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The March figures were the first complete survey since fighting began.

The conflict is also driving up costs for material and energy, weighing on sentiment.

The Czech Republic's biggest exporter, Skoda Auto of the Volkswagen Group, has already had to limit some production because of the unavailability of wire harnesses from Ukraine.

The PMI readings in Poland and the Czech Republic both showed output components falling for the first time in months.

"The details of the index confirm what could be expected: we see further disruptions in the supply chain as the Ukrainian market is important for some industries, increased cost pressure, and a decline in export orders," said Piotr Bielski, head of Santander Bank Polska's economic analysis department.

"If expectations for growth in the West decrease, that means problems for the Polish industry."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

