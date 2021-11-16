CEE ECONOMY-Strong CEE recovery slows in Q3 as supply chain disruptions weigh

By Krisztina Than

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Central Europe's economies grew below expectations in the third quarter as supply chain disruptions and rising inflation slowed the region's strong recovery, GDP data showed on Tuesday.

Faltering growth amid rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months after aggressive interest rate hikes, analysts said.

Hungary's economy HUGDPP=ECI grew by an annual 6.1% in the third quarter, below analyst forecasts for a 7.4% expansion, while neighbouring Slovakia's economy rose by 1.3% year-on-year, below a forecast of 3.1% in a Reuters poll and decelerating from 9.6% growth in the second quarter.

The Slovak statistics office said annual GDP growth was supported solely by domestic demand as foreign demand dropped.

Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECI rose 7.2% on the year in the third quarter, also below market expectations. Poland's economy expanded 5.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, slowing from a double-digit rise the previous quarter.

Industry has been feeling the strain from global supply disruptions, highlighted by a shortage of semiconductors for the auto industry in primarily Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic,

"The market has overestimated the possibility for export growth and underestimated to what extent supply chain disruptions have weighed," said Peter Virovacz, an economist at ING in Budapest.

"What we can see is that negative growth risks are rising while there is the COVID-19 impact hanging over the fourth quarter as Damocles' sword."

NEXT MOVE ON RATES

Virovacz said this could make the region's central banks more cautious with respect to future rate rises, after Poland's central bank lifted its benchmark rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 1.25% earlier this month, and the Czech National Bank raised its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI by 125 bps to 2.75%, delivering a hike that no analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

Hungary's central bank, which slowed its own tightening cycle in September, will decide on interest rates later on Tuesday.

Hungarian inflation surged to 6.5% year-on-year in October, challenging the bank's slow but steady approach to rate tightening. Last month it said its monetary tightening campaign would extend into 2022 due to upside risks to the inflation outlook.

"We believe the 15 bps rate hike flagged earlier would be too small, we think the bank will raise its base rate by 30 basis points today, and a significantly more hawkish statement considering the strengthening inflation risks," brokerage Equilor said in a note on Tuesday.

