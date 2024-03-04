CEE ECONOMY-Slovak average wage rise in 2023 biggest in 19 years

March 4 (Reuters) - The average nominal monthly wage in Slovakia grew at the fastest pace since 2004 last year, rising 9.7% to 1,430 euros ($1,550) as growth accelerated from the previous year but still trailed inflation, the statistics office said on Monday.

Real wages fell 0.7% in the euro zone country, according to the data, following a 4.5% decline in 2022, when nominal wage growth was 7.7%.

Slovak inflation eased to below a headline rate of 4% in January after peaking above 15% at the end of 2022 and in early 2023.

"In the last quarter and on average for the entire year 2023, the average monthly wage in Slovakia increased the fastest in the last 19 years," the statistics office said.

"Dynamic growth together with declining inflation stopped an almost two-year long slump in real wages."

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

