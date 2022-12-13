CEE ECONOMY-Romanian inflation rises quicker than expected, boosting rate hike chances

Credit: REUTERS/Mihai Barbu

December 13, 2022 — 03:22 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet and Luiza Ilie for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Inflation in Romania accelerated faster than expected in November to a two-decade high, data showed on Tuesday, as fuel and food pushed price growth above central bank forecasts and kept up arguments for a further interest rate hike.

Headline inflation hit 16.76% year-on-year, up from 15.32% in October and above a Reuters poll forecast of 16.3%. The central bank has forecast inflation at 16.3% at the end of 2022.

On a monthly basis, prices rose 1.3%, the statistics office said.

"With core inflation already above 14.0% and (an outlook) to remain above the headline for the entire forecast horizon, the pressure for (the National Bank of Romania) to deliver another hike at the January 2023 policy meeting is visibly on the rise," said Valentin Tataru, ING Bank Romania's chief economist.

The Romanian central bank in November raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.75%, the highest since 2010. It next meets on policy on Jan. 10.

The bank has also lifted its inflation outlook, under pressure from continued supply-side shocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year.

Romania's rate hikes, though, have been slower than others in central Europe, where policymakers have already shifted to seeking rate stability as consumers lose purchasing power and economies cool sharply.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest Editing by Mark Potter)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.