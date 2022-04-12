CEE ECONOMY-Romanian inflation hits 17-year high amid price surge

April 12 (Reuters) - Romania's headline inflation soared above 10% in March to hit a 17-year high, statistics office data showed on Tuesday, as it became the latest country in central and eastern Europe to see a bigger-than-expected rise in price growth amid the Ukraine war.

Central Europe's policymakers have been lifting interest rates since last year to tackle surging inflation, fuelled first by supply chain woes and strong consumer demand, and now by rising commodity prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Last week, Hungary reported core inflation rose to its highest in more than two decades, while data from the Czech Republic on Monday showed headline price growth at its strongest level since May 1998, at 12.7% year-on-year.

Polish inflation also hit 10.9% in March, according to a preliminary reading on April 1, as it reached double digits for the first time since 2000 due to the war in Ukraine driving up fuel and food costs.

Romania's inflation rise to a rate of 10.15% was driven by food costs, while analysts said the data would add to arguments for the National Bank of Romania (NBR) to continue its policy tightening.

"Underlying inflationary pressures remained surprisingly strong," Erste Group Bank analyst Ciprian Dascalu said in a note. "We expect a 50 bps key rate hike to 3.50% by the NBR at the next rate setting meeting on May 10."

The NBR last week lifted its benchmark policy rate by half a percentage point to 3%, as it tried to keep pace with other rate hikes taken by fellow central European policymakers.

But after five consecutive hikes since October, Romania's benchmark rate remains the lowest in the region as policymakers must tread a narrow path between containing inflation and fuelling a widening current account deficit.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

