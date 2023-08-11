CEE ECONOMY-Romanian inflation falls to single digits, rate cuts not seen until 2024

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Romanian headline inflation fell below 10% for the first time in seventeen months, data showed on Friday, but underlying pressure and uncertainty meant the central bank will not consider cutting interest rates before next year.

Romania's consumer price inflation fell more than expected to 9.44% on the year in July from 10.25% the previous month. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.15%, the statistics office said.

The median forecast of a Reuters poll of analysts had anticipated Romanian inflation at 9.80% year-on-year.

"We continue to see the first interest rate cut somewhere in mid-2024," BCR Bank chief economist Ciprian Dascalu said. "Even then, we do not expect very aggressive cuts because wage pressure on inflation remains fairly elevated."

Dascalu also said that with annual core inflation at 13.2% in July, the gap between it and headline inflation was relatively large.

"It shows inflationary pressures are persistent on the demand side, which is controlled through monetary policy."

Earlier this week, Romania's central bank raised its annual inflation forecasts for this year and next, and its governor said interest rates were likely to stay "high for longer" to tackle strong price growth, ruling out cuts this year.

The bank does not expect inflation to return to its 1.5%-3.5% target band before 2025.

The leu currency EURRON was little changed against the euro at 4.9431 at 0738 GMT.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alan Charlish and Peter Graff)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.