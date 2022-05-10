CEE ECONOMY-Price pressures mount as Czech inflation hits highest since 1993

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than

May 10 (Reuters) - Czech headline inflation soared to its highest in almost three decades in April while prices in Hungary rose above forecast as inflationary pressures keep up the heat on rate setters around central Europe.

Central European policymakers have been sharply raising interest rates since last year and appear determined to continue tightening to tame accelerating inflation.

Commodity and energy price rises in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have fuelled the region's price pressures, amid wage hikes and still pent-up consumer demand following the end of COVID-induced lockdowns.

Tuesday's round of inflation data in the region will do little to shake expectations of higher interest rates.

The Czech year-on-year inflation rate jumped to 14.2%, above forecasts and the highest since December 1993.

Analysts expect a further rise.

"Inflation again was above the (central bank's) forecast," Raiffeisen analyst David Vagenknecht said.

"In our opinion, the external inflation shock has not been fully absorbed. In addition, rising energy prices together with wage pressures are increasing costs for companies, which will continue to pass those on to prices."

The data follows a larger-than-expected 75 basis point hike from the Czech National Bank last week that pushed the base rate CZCBIR=ECI to 5.75%, its highest since 1999. Markets expect another 75 basis point rise when policymakers meet again.

The Czech rate outlook after that, though, is facing growing uncertainty with a new bank governor taking over in July as chief Jiri Rusnok's final mandate ends. Rusnok has led a board majority that has consistently voted 5-2 for steep rate hikes.

Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint a new governor on Wednesday and media reports have pointed to current board member Ales Michl, who has opposed hikes. His appointment could mean a shift in other appointments on the board.

NO RELIEF YET

In Hungary, where the government has sought to use fuel price caps and other measures to take the sting out of soaring prices, headline inflation accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in April, its highest level since June 2001.

David Nemeth, analyst at K&H Bank, said Hungary's central bank - which lifted its key rate to 5.4% last month - will keep raising borrowing costs but that it had to be careful not to stifle the economy.

"For the time being the supply shock is big and this cannot be curbed in the short term no matter how fast rate hikes come, that would only strangle the economy," he said.

Consumers in central Europe so far have taken surging prices in their stride, although analysts see demand getting sapped by rising utility bills and other expenses this year.

But so far retail sales around the region held up in March, with Czech data on Tuesday showing a 5.5% year-on-year rise that month.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Tomasz Janowski)

