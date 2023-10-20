News & Insights

CEE ECONOMY-Polish September retail sales fall less than expected

October 20, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

By Karol Badohal

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales fell less than expected in September, signalling growing consumer resilience as central Europe's biggest economy works towards recovery with inflation receding.

With price growth moderating across central Europe, some central banks in the region - including the Polish central bank - have already started reversing tight monetary policy of recent years.

Backed by strong wage growth and generous government spending before an election earlier this month, Polish retail sales in September eased 0.3% year-on-year, after falling 2.7% in August.

Analysts were expecting a reading of -2.0%, and they said the data should bode well for the economy next year.

"The decline in inflation and the recovery of real wages are doing their job... Consumption will be the main driver of growth in 2024," ING Bank Slaski economists said in a note.

Earlier this month, Czech September retail sales data showed a downside surprise with a deeper slump than August, while Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by an annual 7.1% in August.

In the short term, ING expects Poland's gross domestic product (GDP) to turn positive in the third quarter, and show further improvement in the fourth quarter.

Poland's annual headline inflation eased further in September to 8.2%, but still remains far above the central bank's target range of 1.5%-3.5%, while the economy has contracted over the first two quarters.

The National Bank of Poland in July forecast annual GDP growth of 0.6% in 2023 and 2.4% in 2024.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Varun H K)

