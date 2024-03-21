CEE ECONOMY-Polish retail sales jump in Feb, boding well for consumption

WARSAW, March 21 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales PLRSCO=ECI increased more than analysts expected in February, suggesting consumption will be the main driver of growth in Poland's economy this year.

Retail sales, at constant prices, grew by 6.1% year-on-year in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a year-on-year rise of 4.9%.

Consumer spending has been a key driver of Poland's economy but previously suffered due to rampant price rises. Inflation, however, slowed to 2.8% in February from a peak of 18.4% a year earlier.

Analysts say consumers are now more optimistic about their financial situation and have started to loosen the purse strings.

"This is not a consumption boom, but we have confirmation that consumption will be the main (who knows, maybe not the only) engine of GDP growth this year," Bank Pekao analysts said in a note.

Moreover, according to ING analysts, high wage growth is also starting to translate into consumption, the pace of which is the highest since 1999. In February, wage growth was 12.9% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Christina Fincher)

((pawel.florkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com;))

