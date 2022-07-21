CEE ECONOMY-Polish retail sales growth slows, fuelling recession fears

Adds details

July 21 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales grew more slowly than expected in June, statistics office data showed on Thursday, as surging inflation weighed on what had been the main driver of economic growth in recent years.

Retail sales rose 3.2% year-on-year in June. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 5.7%.

The largest economy in the European Union's east is facing 25-year highs in inflation as well as fears of a slowdown that some economists say could tip the country into recession.

"This obviously suggests that private consumption will slow down... the second half of this year will be bad in terms of economic growth, it is very likely that we will enter or brush against a recession," said Marcin Luzinski, an economist at Sandanter Bank Polska.

Sales of fuel fell 12.6% and sales of motor vehicles and parts fell 10.5%. Sales of furniture, appliances and electronics fell 7.0%.

"Everything indicates that the increase in prices and the deterioration of the economic outlook is affecting the purchasing decisions of consumers who are giving up on larger purchases," Luzinski said.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.