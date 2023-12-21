CEE ECONOMY-Polish retail sales disappoint as consumers buy less fuel

WARSAW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales PLRSCO=ECI fell slightly in November, defying analysts' expectations that they would stay on the upward path they were on the previous month in part due to lower fuel sales.

Retail sales in constant prices fell 0.3% year on year in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected them to grow 1.5% year-on-year.

Consumer spending has been a key driver of the Polish economy, but has taken a hit recently from high inflation.

"It's a disappointing reading, we expected a slight increase," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING in Warsaw. "Instead we had a decline and to a large extent it is associated with fuel sales - we had exceptionally low prices in October... but in November prices went up."

State-controlled refiner Orlen PKN.WA faced accusations that it kept petrol prices artificially low before Poland's Oct. 15 election in a bid to help the Law and Justice (PiS) party stay in power. The company has denied this.

Antoniak said that he believed consumers had stocked up on fuel in October when prices were lower. Fuel sales were down 0.9% year on year and 18.7% on a monthly basis in November.

Retail sales had been in positive territory in October for the first time this year, spurring expectations of a consumer rebound.

Urszula Krynska, economist at PKO BP said this expectation still existed despite the lower-than-expected reading.

"The weakness of the data is partly due to statistical effects, so we do not reject the thesis that the consumer has woken up," she said.

Antoniak said the data showed that an economic recovery in Poland was taking place, but that it was "not particularly dynamic".

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

