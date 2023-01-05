CEE ECONOMY-Polish inflation slows more than expected, boosting chances of stable rates

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Polish inflation slowed sharply in December, statistics office data showed on Thursday, coming in well below analysts' estimates in a reading that will reinforce expectations that interest rates will remain on hold for months to come.

Inflation was 16.6% year-on-year in December, according to a flash estimate, down from 17.5% in November and below analysts' 17.3% forecast in a Reuters poll.

The reading comes a day after Poland's central bank opted to leave rates on hold, maintaining its view that an expected economic slowdown will help to curb inflation this year.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the main interest rate to remain steady at 6.75% until the end of 2023.

"Another downward inflation surprise," mBank analysts said on Twitter. "This is probably the result of a huge drop in heating fuel prices ... plus the minor effects of slightly lower dynamics in food and vehicle fuel prices."

A month-on-month decline in electricity and gas prices was the biggest driver of the drop in price growth, according to a partial breakdown of the data provided by the statistics office.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.2%, well below the 0.8% forecast by analysts.

Nevertheless, economists say that the peak of inflation is still to come in part due to the removal of some tax cuts designed to help households cope with soaring energy costs.

"Inflation will peak in February – it is likely to be less than 20%," the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) said on Twitter.

"This is the result of the reintroduction of higher VAT rates on electricity, fuel and gas. Inflation will also be driven by New Year's price increases dictated by rising costs of doing business."

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a news conference on Thursday at 1400 GMT.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Mateusz Rabiega, writing by Alan Charlish Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

