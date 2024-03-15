CEE ECONOMY-Polish inflation lowest in 3 years in Feb due to food prices

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland slowed more than expected at the start of 2024, falling in February within the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point, mainly due to lower food prices and a revision of the inflation basket.

According to data from Poland's statistics office, inflation stood at 3.7% year-on-year in January and at 2.8% in February, according to final data. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a February reading of 3.2%. The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 6.2% in December 2023.

On a monthly basis, prices grew by 0.4% in January and 0.3% in February. The statistics office changes its inflation basket at the start of the year to better reflect consumer spending.

"The reason for very rapid disinflation in Poland is a pretty strong slowdown in food prices. They grew by 2.7% in February versus almost 5% in January, we can see one the sources of the surprise here," said Urszula Krynska, economist at Bank PKO BP.

"This was caused by two factors: a favourable external environment for food prices and a price war between the two largest discount store chains."

Price growth has fallen sharply in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing since it hit a peak of 18.4% in February 2023. In February, it was lowest since March 2021.

However it is expected to bounce back as the government plans to bring VAT on food products back to 5% from 0% from April and it is not clear whether it will prolong curbs on energy prices that are currently set to remain in force until the end of the second quarter.

This led the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to pause an easing cycle in November, leaving the main interest rate at 5.75%.

Central bank governor Adam Glapinski said this month that uncertainty was still very high because of lack of clarity on fiscal policies, as well as the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

MPC member Iwona Duda told Reuters in an interview published on Friday that, while inflation was clearly slowing, any discussion about interest rate cuts would be premature as prices were likely to snap higher in the second half of 2024.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)

