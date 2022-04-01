CEE ECONOMY-Polish inflation hits double digits due to Ukraine war

Adds details

April 1 (Reuters) - Polish inflation surged to 10.9% in March, statistics office data showed on Friday, reaching double digits for the first time since 2000 as fuel and food costs rose sharply due to the war in Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine further boosted price growth that was already among the highest in Europe, pushing up fuel prices, disrupting supply chains that had already been hit by COVID-19 and sending the zloty currency into freefall at the beginning of the month.

"Inflation will be double-digit for the rest of the year," said Jakub Rybacki, an analyst at the Polish Economic Institute (PIE). "Food and fuel prices will go up the most. High raw material costs also mean rising prices for industrial goods."

CPI was 10.9% year-on-year and 3.2% month-on-month, beating even the highest forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters.

The median estimate of analysts polled by Reuters was 10.1% year-on-year in March and at 2.5% in monthly terms.

In February, inflation came in at 8.5% year-on-year. Poland has introduced a package of temporary value-added tax cuts designed to soften the blow of rising prices on households, but the war has negated its effects.

Fuel prices rose by a third year-on-year in March despite a sharp reduction in VAT, while food prices rose 9.2%, even though VAT on basic items has been cut to zero.

Central bankers will hold a rate setting meeting on Wednesday and are expected to raise the main interest rate from its current level of 3.5%.

"Inflation close to 11.0% is undoubtedly an argument for further interest rate increases in Poland," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy. "The Monetary Policy Council clearly still has a lot of space to act."

The Polish reading comes after Czech headline inflation soared past 11% for the first time since the middle of 1998 in February.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka in Gdansk, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, writing by Alan Charlish, editing by Nick Macfie)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.