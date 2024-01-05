CEE ECONOMY-Polish inflation falls more than expected, but outlook still uncertain

WARSAW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland eased more than expected in December due in part to slowing growth in food prices, a flash estimate showed, but analysts said uncertainty about the longer term outlook meant interest rates would remain stable in the coming months.

According to the flash estimate from Poland's statistics office, inflation was 6.1% year on year in December, compared to the 6.5% forecast in a Reuters poll and 6.6% in November.

On a monthly basis prices grew by 0.1%, below the 0.3% forecast by analysts.

"A big positive surprise, inflation was clearly below expectations," said Urszula Krynska, an economist at PKO BP.

"If we look at the factors that cause the surprise, there is a very deep slowdown in food prices, they increased by only 0.2% month on month, which is very little for this time of year."

Price growth has fallen sharply in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing since it hit a peak of 18.4% in February 2023, but the pace of disinflation has slowed in recent months.

This, along with question marks over the new government's policies on regulated energy prices and VAT on food, led the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to pause an easing cycle in November, leaving the cost of credit at 5.75%.

"The outlook for the rest of the year is quite uncertain," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING in Warsaw, adding that he did not think the MPC would start discussing the possibility of rate cuts until the next set of central bank economic forecasts are published in March.

"I think they will be quite cautious given the uncertainty for the second half of this year."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Anna Maria Nowak and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk, Editing by William Maclean)

