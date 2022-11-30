CEE ECONOMY-Polish inflation falls as energy rally cools down

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Polish inflation came in lower than expected in November, a flash estimate showed on Wednesday, as slowing growth in energy prices offset persistently high core inflation in a reading that reinforced expectations of stable rates in the coming months.

The consumer price index (CPI) was 17.4% in November, down from 17.9% in October. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 18.0%.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent energy costs soaring this year, lending to double-digit inflation rates around central Europe, where policymakers are now looking to avoid raising borrowing costs further as businesses struggle and consumers cut back on spending.

"Today's preliminary inflation reading closes the issue of the return of interest rate hikes in December ... one should also not expect that interest rates will be raised in the coming months," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy.

Poland's central bank has kept rates on hold at its last two sittings, moving into wait-and-see mode after it lifted its base rate to 6.75% from near zero over the past year.

The country is facing a sharp slowdown in 2022, with the central bank forecasting gross domestic product (GDP) growth falling to 0.7% in 2023 from 4.6% in 2022.

"Overall the picture is better, CPI is decreasing... but this is mainly due to energy while other components are still quite worrying," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Warsaw.

In the third quarter, GDP growth was 3.6% year-on-year, the statistics office said on Wednesday, slightly higher than a flash estimate.

Economies across the region have been facing risks of technical recession, or two consecutive quarters of contraction, with Hungary posting its first quarterly decline in two years earlier this month and the Czech Republic posting its first drop since early 2021.

Poland avoided technical recession in the third quarter, but the statistics office data pointed to a slowdown in consumption, the driver of growth in recent years.

"The chances that we will see a recession in consumption have increased significantly," mBank analysts said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

