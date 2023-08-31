CEE ECONOMY-Polish inflation eases but remains in double digits

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland fell less than expected to 10.1% year-on-year in August, from 10.8% in July, preliminary data showed on Thursday, as some economists forecast that easing price growth would lead the central bank to cut interest rates in September.

Analysts had expected inflation to slow to 10.0% against the previous year, on the verge of the single-digit territory that some policymakers have said would be needed to open the way for lowering rates.

National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski said in July that a rate cut could come as early as September if inflation falls to single digits.

Month-on-month prices remained flat, as expected, stalling their descent after July saw their first monthly drop since February 2022.

"August inflation according to the flash reading is double-digit after all... However, we do not think that such a result will change the mood in the MPC - we are still betting on a September rate cut," mBank analysts wrote on social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Poland's main interest rate has been on hold at 6.75% since last September and market focus has been on when the first rate cut will come.

"To me, these are not conditions for a rate cut, but it's clear that the MPC's assessment is different and after the July meeting we assume that cuts will start before the end of the year," head of economic analysis at Santander Bank Polska Piotr Bielski said.

Some policymakers have cautioned against cutting interest rates too quickly.

Central European economies have had some of the strongest inflation rates in the European Union, with high energy and food costs largely to blame and hammering consumer spending.

Prices surged by double digits last year, and only the Czech Republic so far has returned headline inflation to single digits, with price growth slowing to 8.8% in July.

Also on Thursday, Poland's statistics office published second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) at -0.6% year-on-year, below a first estimate of -0.5%.

Seasonally-adjusted GDP for the period came in at -2.2% on a quarterly basis against a -3.7% estimate released earlier.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal, Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.