CEE ECONOMY-Polish industrial output surprises with a drop in November

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Polish industry production turned negative in November, against analysts' expectations of growth, as Western Europe's slump weighed on the bloc's biggest emerging economy.

Poland's industrial output PLIPY=ECI dropped by 0.7% year-on-year, while analysts were expecting a 0.7% rise. On the month basis, production grew by 0.2%.

The November reading follows slight industrial production growth in October, the only month with a positive year-on-year print since February.

"This, unfortunately, is a sector where we are strongly connected to Europe and the lack of a rebound in the West unfortunately does not allow us to show our good side," Santander Bank Polska economist Grzegorz Ogonek said.

He added that while the headline reading 'looked ugly', de-seasonalised data translated into rather flat production levels on a monthly basis.

"Let's say it's a kind of base from which we can bounce back if demand from Europe appears. It will probably appear next year."

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said last week that industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro fell by 0.7% month-on-month in October for a 6.6% year-on-year drop, both larger than expected and reinforcing survey indications that the single-currency area is in a recession.

Earlier this month, data for October showed that Hungary's industrial output remained negative on the year at -3.2%, while in the Czech Republic data surprised to the upside with 1.9% growth in annual terms.

Wednesday's data from Poland's statistics office also showed a stronger drop in November producer prices, with a reading of -4.7% on an annual basis against analysts' expectations of a 3.8% decline.

Polish wage growth meanwhile came in slightly above expectations at 11.8%, while employment dropped marginally more than expected, by 0.2% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.