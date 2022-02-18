CEE ECONOMY-Polish industrial output soars nearly 20% in January

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Polish industrial output grew 19.2% in January, beating expectations for a fifth straight month as central Europe's biggest economy forged ahead in its post-pandemic recovery at the start of the new year.

Poland's economic growth outperformed that of its neighbours in the fourth quarter, preliminary data showed this week, and looks set to keep up a sustained recovery this year.

Economic recovery in central and eastern Europe has been driven by domestic demand, although growth faces headwinds from rising consumer inflation and persistent supply disruptions.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to grow 14.8% in January compared to a year earlier. The statistics office said year-on-year growth was recorded in all main industrial groups, led by energy-related production.

On a monthly basis, output fell 3.0%.

"The Polish economy is entering the new year in a state of high activity," said Marcin Luzinski, a Santander Bank Polska economist. He said GDP output should continue to grow at a good pace in 2022 despite an expected slowdown later in the year.

Separate data on Friday showed producer price growth hitting 14.8% year-on-year last month, which combined with output backs views that interest rate hikes would continue as Poland's central bank tightens policy to curb inflation.

A 9.5% year-on-year rise in corporate sector wages in January added to policy tightening arguments.

Bank Pocztowy said a further rate hike of 50 basis points in March was possible, the same size move this month when the National Bank of Poland raised its main rate to 2.75%.

