CEE ECONOMY-Polish industrial output drops more than expected in August

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Polish industrial output fell more than expected in August, though at a lesser pace than a month earlier, while producer prices in Central Europe's biggest economy also eased more than expected.

Industrial output PLIPY=ECI dropped by 2.0% year-on-year, with analysts expecting a 1.7% slump. On the month, production grew by 1.0%.

The continued slowdown in the industrial sector spelled trouble for Poland's recovery prospects, fuelling fears that the economy would continue to shrink for the third quarter in a row.

"The poor results are due to worse economic conditions worldwide and a smaller number of orders in the industry," Polish Economic Institute analyst Sergiej Druchyn wrote.

"Business climate surveys do not allow for optimism - entrepreneurs' expectations are still low and entrepreneurs complain about insufficient demand abroad."

Earlier this month Czech data, showed a 2.8% year-on-year slump in industrial output in July, against analysts' expectations of 0.5% growth following the 0.9% rise in June.

Meanwhile data from Hungary released last week, confirmed a smaller than expected year-on-year drop in production in July, while an earlier first estimate also showed slight growth in monthly terms on an adjusted basis.

On the costs side, Polish producer prices PLPPIY=ECI decreased for a second month, easing by 2.8% year-on-year in August, with analysts expecting a 2.6% decrease.

"The decline is directly related to manufacturing... PPI deflation will persist at least until the end of the year," Druchyn wrote, adding that this would result in lower core inflation.

Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI continued to grow in August, rising 11.9% on the year, a touch above expectations and above the inflation rate, which eased to 10.1% in August, while employment remaining flat amid a tight labour market.

"The weakness of the economy, combined with the falling inflation rate, will encourage the (Polish) Monetary Policy Council to further reduce interest rates," Bank Pocztowy chief economist Monika Kurtek wrote.

"In my opinion, we should expect another rate cut in October, around 25-50bps."

