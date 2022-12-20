CEE ECONOMY-Polish industrial output beats estimates thanks to automotives, energy

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

December 20, 2022 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Alan Charlish, Karol Badohal, Maria Gieldon for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Polish industrial output rose faster than expected in November, statistics office data showed on Tuesday, boosted by strong results from the automotive and energy sectors.

Manufacturing in Poland has been hit by the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, but the most recent PMI survey showed confidence returning due to hopes of better product availability and investment in productive capabilities.

Polish industrial output PLIPY=ECI rose 4.6% year on year in November, well above the 2.0% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"On the production side, we think the strong figures are caused by improvements in the supply chain, we see further improvement in the automotive sector... this is caused by better deliveries of semiconductors," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Poland.

Analysts at mBank said in a tweet that the result had been significantly boosted by power generation.

Corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 13.9% in November to an average of 6,858 zlotys ($1,557.72) per month, above analysts' expectations of a 13.3% rise.

"In the context of weaker readings for industrial production, retail sales and construction... the labour market remains immune to the economic slowdown," Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, said in a note.

"This will of course change. However, it seems that, firstly, the deterioration will be delayed, and secondly, it will not be very large."

Poland's producer price index PLPPIY=ECI rose 20.8% in November, slightly below the 21.1% forecast by analysts. Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECI rose 2.3%, in line with analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Karol Badohal and Maria Gieldon in Gdansk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 22 104 25 27))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.