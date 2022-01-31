CEE ECONOMY-Polish economy rebounds 5.7% in 2021, fastest since 2007

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Polish economy grew a faster-than-expected 5.7% last year, its quickest rate since 2007, according to preliminary statistics office data, as it rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic.

Central European economies are seeking to build on recoveries seen in 2021, with consumer demand a key driver, but face headwinds such as global supply constraints that hit factory production in the second half of last year.

With inflation around the region at multi-year highs, central banks such as Poland have all also turned to interest rate hikes.

Polish data, the first so far in the region, showed domestic demand was strong in 2021, playing into rate hike arguments.

"We know that the economy ended last year on a very high note," said Adam Antoniak, senior economist at ING Bank Slaski.

"We have a consumption boom, and this, from a monetary policy perspective, combined with high inflation is putting pressure on the Monetary Policy Council to tighten monetary policy further."

The 2021 reading PLGDPY=ECI was above analysts' average forecast of 5.5% in a Reuters poll and the fastest since gross domestic product rose 6.7% in 2007. The economy contracted by 2.5% in 2020.

The statistics office did not break down data into quarterly figures, with fourth-quarter flash estimates due on Feb. 15.

Analysts from Bank Pocztowy estimated fourth-quarter growth accelerated to around 7% year-on-year. However, the first quarters of this year would likely show a slowdown.

Like others in central Europe, manufacturers in Poland - which is less reliant on the automotive sector than its peers - are still facing supply snags and steep costs, while interest rate hikes will likely cool consumer demand.

The National Bank of Poland, battling inflation that is already at a more than two-decade high of 8.6%, has lifted its main rate by 215 basis points to 2.25% since October.

