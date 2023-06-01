CEE ECONOMY-Polish, Czech manufacturing drop, but price pressures ease -PMI

June 1 (Reuters) - Poland's manufacturing contraction slowed in May amid easing inflationary pressures, S&P Global's monthly survey showed on Thursday, and Czech activity remained stuck in a deep fall while showing some bright spots.

Economic activity has slowed quickly in central Europe since last year as high inflation hits consumer spending and orders fall at factories due to slack demand.

Separate data on Thursday showed Hungary was still in recession in the first quarter with a third consecutive quarterly decline in gross domestic product, according to revised statistics office figures.

Hungarian manufacturing fell in the first quarter, the data showed, although producers have been more optimistic in surveys.

The Czech economy is slowly coming out of recession, helped by solid foreign demand in the first quarter compensating for falling household consumption. And Poland, the region's largest economy, has stayed out of recession despite manufacturing being under pressure.

In its May reading, S&P Global's Polish manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 47.0, below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction but above a Reuters poll forecast of 45.9.

Czech PMI was unchanged at 42.8, above expectations.

Hungarian PMI, done under different methodology by the country's Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), eased to 57.1.

While client demand remained weak following past price hikes in the Polish and Czech surveys, and output continued to contract, price pressures found some relief.

In Poland, average input prices fell at the fastest rate since the survey began in 1998. And Czech manufacturers reduced selling prices for the first time since October 2020.

"The slowdown in industry contributes to lowering inflation expectations," Sergiej Druchyn, an analyst from the Polish Economic Institute, said.

"Entrepreneurs' predictions also speak for a decline in inflation - fewer and fewer of the surveyed entrepreneurs are planning price increases."

The region's central banks are counting on a return to single-digit inflation rates this year as they possibly begin undoing the steep rate hikes that have pushed up borrowing costs to decades-high levels taken in 2021-2022.

Hungary has taken an initial step to easier policy, while Polish inflation data showed the headline rate falling to 13.0%, its lowest in over a year.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)

