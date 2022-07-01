CEE ECONOMY-Polish, Czech manufacturing activity deteriorates as costs surge -PMI

June 30 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in central Europe turned sour in June with companies in Poland seeing a marked slowdown in output and orders, surveys showed on Friday, and Czech factory activity unexpectedly shrinking for the first time in nearly two years.

In Poland, S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell further below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, hitting 44.4 in June, down from 48.5 in May.

"The latest survey highlighted breath-taking downturns in orders and output, with rates of decline unheard of outside of the pandemic-related shutdowns of 2020 and the height of the global financial crisis in 2008," said Paul Smith, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P Global's Czech PMI dropped to 49.0 in June from 52.3 in May, below 50 for the first time since August 2020. Analysts had forecast a reading of 51.5.

The indicators add to worries of a slowdown to come in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Inflation now at the highest levels in decades around the region is starting to squeeze consumers and sap demand. Manufacturers also continue to face soaring costs for energy and materials, with supply chain issues still weighing.

The Czech survey showed a renewed decrease in output and a decline in new orders that started in March deepen. Firms were cutting their workforces as backlogs fell for the first time since October 2020, according to the survey.

Hungary, however, bucked the trend with a PMI published by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) rising to 57.0 in June, from 51.9 the previous month.

"This (business) optimism is based on a lot of assumptions, but if they do not come true, or the war in Ukraine comes closer to us, all this optimism will be in vain," ING economist Peter Virovacz said of the Hungarian PMI.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

