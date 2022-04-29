CEE ECONOMY-Polish CPI highest since 1998 on Ukraine war effects

April 29 (Reuters) - Polish inflation accelerated more than expected in April, statistics office data showed on Friday, hitting levels not seen since the late 1990s due to rising commodity prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

CPI in April was 12.3% year-on-year, according to the flash estimate from the statistics office, the highest since 1998. Analysts polled by Reuters had forcast 11.5%. On a month-on-month basis inflation was 2.0%, against 1.3% in a Reuters poll.

"The economy is adjusting to another supply shock caused by the war, that's why we have a record-high growth of food (price inflation) by 4.2%," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING.

"We have tremendous pass-through from the commodity market to the other inflation baskets which is caused by years of consumption boom."

Tight labour markets and a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic were already contributing to strong price growth across Central Europe before the Ukraine conflict, but Russia's Feb. 24 invasion made it accelerate even faster.

Czech headline inflation rose to a fresh 24-year high of 12.7% in April, while Romania's headline inflation soared above 10% in March to hit a 17-year high.

The reading sets the stage for another sharp increase in interest rates when Polish central bankers meet on Thursday, after they delivered a bigger-than-expected 100 basis point hike in April that brought the main rate to 4.5%.

"We see a 100 basis point hike in May and in the coming months we think the range of terminal rate for Poland is between 7.5% and 10.0%," said Benecki.

