CEE ECONOMY-Polish CPI highest in 26 years as food prices soar

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Polish inflation climbed to its highest point in over a quarter of a century in February, statistics office data showed on Wednesday, driven by food and energy costs in what many economists expect to be the peak of the cycle of price growth.

Inflation PLCPIY=ECI was 18.4% year-year, below the 18.6% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. On a month-to-month basis it came in at 1.2% compared to the 0.8% expected by analysts.

"Inflation in February at the level of 18.4% year on year is the peak of the CPI index and the following months will bring it down," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

"However, reaching the inflation target is still a distant prospect, especially as tight labor market and low unemployment rate will slow down declines in core inflation."

The statistics office also carried out its annual update of the weighting system it uses to compile the consumer price index, giving an increased share to food, energy and fuels amongst other things.

Central Europe has seen some of the continent's highest inflation, as tight labour markets and a strong rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic combined with surging food and energy prices that were affected by the war in Ukraine.

Central banks in the region started battling price pressures in 2021, sooner than other European Union policymakers, and have thus ended hiking cycles even as global central banks like the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve continue to tighten.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% in March and analysts polled by Reuters expect that it will keep borrowing costs stable until the end of the year.

Elsewhere in the region Bulgarian inflation eased to 16.0% year on year in February, while in Slovakia, it accelerated to 15.4%.

Czech and Hungarian inflation started to ease in February, although only slightly in the case of Hungary.

Poland's Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said this month that inflation would fall to single digits at the turn of August and September.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Karol Badohal)

