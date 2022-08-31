CEE ECONOMY-Polish Aug inflation above estimates; focus on MPC meeting

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Polish inflation rate came in higher than expected in August, mainly due to significant increases in energy and food prices, the statistical office said on Wednesday.

Inflation stood at 16.1% year-on-year and 0.8% month-on-month in August. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a reading of 15.4% versus 15.6% in July.

Energy prices increased in August by 3.7% month-on-month, and food and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.6%, the statistical office said.

"Higher food and energy prices as well as core inflation are behind the rise in CPI, wiping out the influence of a strong fall in fuel prices," PKO BP economists wrote on Twitter.

The market is waiting to see what the Monetary Policy Council will do at next week's meeting.

Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in an interview with Business Insider Polska this week that inflation may increase further in August, but the pace of price growth may soon slow down and rate hikes are still possible.

The central bank raised its main interest rate by a total of 640 basis points over the last year to 6.50% in July.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

