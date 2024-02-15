CEE ECONOMY-Polish annual CPI in Jan below forecast, no change in rates seen

WARSAW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Inflation in Poland eased more than expected in January but its expected acceleration in the second half of the year will encourage the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged, analysts said.

According to preliminary data from the Polish statistical office, annual inflation in January stood at 3.9%, lower than the 4.15% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Month-on-month, the price growth rate was 0.4% as estimated by analysts.

In coming months inflation is expected to slow further, and in February it may fall within the central bank's target range of 1.5-3.5%, analysts said.

However, a law that scrapped value-added tax (VAT) on food expires at the end of the first quarter, while another designed to lower energy prices is set to remain in force only until the end of the second quarter.

"... from April, assuming that the 5% VAT rate on some food products is restored, inflation will start to accelerate. The unfreezing of energy and gas prices, planned from July 1 this year, will undoubtedly be an inflationary impulse," wrote Monika Kurtek, chief economist of Bank Pocztowy, in a comment.

"The return of inflation to the acceleration path (in April this year) will restrain the Monetary Policy Council from changing interest rates. They will remain at their current levels in the coming months."

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last week that policy could remain unchanged for the rest of this year amid "very high uncertainty" over the outlook for inflation.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has taken a cautious approach due to uncertainty over whether the new centrist government will extend or modify policies designed to soften the impact of inflaton on households.

The NBP has kept its main interest rate at 5.75% since last October.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Gareth Jones)

