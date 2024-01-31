News & Insights

CEE ECONOMY-Poland's economy sputters more than expected in 2023 amid inflation

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

January 31, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Written by Alan Charlish, Mateusz Rabiega, Adrianna Ebert, Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Polish economic growth slowed markedly in 2023 as high inflation stretched household budgets, causing activity to stall more than expected, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in 2023 according to the office's preliminary estimate, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 0.4% rise and down from a 5.3% expansion in 2022.

Data for the fourth quarter was not published, but analysts polled by Reuters have forecast an acceleration in growth to 1.9% year-on-year, from 0.5% in the third quarter.

Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Warsaw, said Wednesday's release showed growth in the last quarter was likely closer to 1%.

"The recovery in manufacturing flattened at the end of the year and the recovery in consumption also flattened," he said.

Consumer demand, driven in part by generous social benefits and minimum wage rises introduced under the previous government, has been a key driver of rapid growth in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing in recent years.

But with inflation running at double-digit levels for much of 2023 amid the war in Ukraine and the lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, households were forced to cut back on spending last year.

Firms also faced sagging demand at the end of last year with weakness in Germany, central Europe's most important trade partner.

The data was the second in the region giving an indication of the health of central Europe's economies looking for a rebound in consumer activity - now that inflation is easing - to revive growth in 2024.

Data on Tuesday showed the Czech economy avoiding a recession at the end of 2023, helped in part by renewed household spending.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Mateusz Rabiega and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk, and Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by William Maclean)

