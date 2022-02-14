CEE ECONOMY-Poland's current account deficit in December biggest on record

Adds details

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Poland posted its biggest current account deficit PLCAM=ECI on record, data showed on Monday, driven by surging import costs and a change to the schedule of the country's European Union contributions.

The value of imports in emerging Europe's largest economy has been boosted by increased oil and natural gas prices, while key exports such as cars have lagged.

The current account deficit for December amounted to 3.957 billion euros ($4.48 billion) in December, compared to a revised deficit of 628 million euros in the previous month, central bank data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deficit of 2.130 billion euros in December.

"In December, we saw a record current account deficit ... To blame: weaker automotive exports, high consumer demand and (above all) very large increases in the prices of imported goods and raw materials," PKO BP analysts said in a tweet.

Economists said the reading brought the full-year current account deficit for 2021 to 0.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to a surplus of 2.9% a year earlier.

Leszek Kasek, senior economist at ING, said payments to the EU in December contributed significantly to the deficit.

"Usually, higher payments... were made in January or February, so this change added to the current account deficit around 0.8 billion euros in December."

In the Czech Republic, the current account slipped into a deficit of 12.8 billion crowns ($591.2 million) in December, its first since 2013.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)

