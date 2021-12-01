CEE ECONOMY-Output and orders boost central European manufacturing sentiment

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish manufacturing sentiment gained momentum heading into the end of 2021, surveys showed on Wednesday, with output and orders gains offsetting the impact of supply snags and rising costs.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Poland rose for a second straight month to 54.4 in November, from 53.8 in October. The Czech Markit PMI survey rose to 57.1 in November, bouncing off an 11-month low of 55.1 hit in October.

In Hungary, PMI published by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) eased to 52.2, but stayed above the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.

In common with producers elsewhere, central Europe's manufacturers have been beset by supply shortages and growing input prices.

"Poland's manufacturing sector continued to expand in November ... although this was primarily underpinned by internal demand sources: export orders took another modest tumble," said Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit.

The difficulties with supply chains, felt especially in the car sector, where a lack of semiconductors have caused some of the region's plants to idle production for short periods, have slowed economic recovery from the worst of COVID-19-induced lockdowns earlier this year.

Domestic demand has become a more important growth driver, seen in third-quarter gross domestic product releases.

On Wednesday, Hungary's third-quarter growth was confirmed at 6.1% year-on-year - down from double-digit growth in the second quarter - while quarterly growth slowed to 0.7%.

"Quarterly data clearly shows that the dynamic rebound is over and the negative outside effects have reached the economy," Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest, said.

Czech and Polish gross domestic product readings were revised up slightly on Tuesday, showing 3.1% and 5.3% year-on-year increases respectively.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in Warsaw, and Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.