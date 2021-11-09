CEE ECONOMY-Oct CPI surge challenges Hungary cenbank's 'slow but steady' approach

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation surged to 6.5% year-on-year in October, challenging the National Bank of Hungary's slow but steady approach to rate tightening after two larger-than-expected hikes by the Czech and Polish central banks.

Headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI jumped by a full percentage point from September's nine-year-high of 5.5%, sharply above analyst forecasts for a 6% annual rise and overshooting even the highest 6.4% projection in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, calculated with a revised methodology, was 4.7% in October versus 4% in September, also well above analysts' 4.1% forecast.

At 0827 GMT, the forint EURHUF= traded at 360.5 per euro, stronger than 360.9 just before the data release.

"Today's data drastically exceeded the central bank's September short-term projections, which means inflation could be significantly higher this year and next than previously expected," said economist Peter Virovacz at ING.

"This would mean that the central bank could reach its inflation target later, only sometime in 2023," Virovacz said, adding that he raised his forecast for average inflation to 5% this year and about 4.5% next year after Tuesday's data.

The NBH, which meets to discuss interest rates next Tuesday, raised its base rate by 15 basis points to 1.8% HUINT=ECI last month and pledged to act "in the most decisive manner" against rising inflation risks.

The NBH slowed the pace of tightening in September despite raising its inflation forecasts. Last month it said its monetary tightening campaign would extend into 2022 due to upside risks to the inflation outlook.

But with central banks in Poland and the Czech Republic raising rates far more aggressively earlier this month in the face of surging inflation, that cautious stance increasingly leaves the NBH looking like an outlier in Central Europe.

"Against this backdrop, another 15-basis-point Hungarian hike could serve as a big disappointment for investors," ING's Virovacz said, adding that growing price pressures were also clear from a sharp rise in core inflation.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Gareth Jones)

