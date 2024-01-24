CEE ECONOMY-More Czech firms see weak demand as biggest barrier to growth

Jan 24 (Reuters) - More than a third of Czech firms see weak demand as their biggest obstacle, the most since the global coronavirus pandemic in 2020, as business confidence fell in January, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

Central European economies are looking for a revival in 2024, counting on a rebound in consumer activity amid falling inflation to compensate for sluggish manufacturing order books.

Czech confidence data on Wednesday showed firms starting the year more pessimistic, while nearly 39% of survey respondents cited insufficient demand as the biggest barrier to growth - the highest level since mid-2020.

Overall, business confidence was the lowest since last September, with industry the segment weighing the most.

After rising confidence in the fourth quarter, Banka Creditas chief economist Petr Dufek said: "The first confidence survey this year shows that without new orders, this optimism is slowly and surely fading away."

Purchasing managers indexes have shown a similar picture.

Preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product data is due at the end of January and will be watched after the economy contracted in the July-September period.

"Today's figures confirmed the domestic economy continues to move on the edge of recession and companies are facing weak demand," Jakub Seidler, chief economist with the Czech Banking Association, said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

