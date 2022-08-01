CEE ECONOMY-Manufacturing downturn in Poland, Czech Republic gains speed -PMI

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A manufacturing downturn in the Czech Republic and Poland worsened in July as softening demand amid surging inflation cut deeper into firms' output and new orders, surveys showed on Monday.

Central Europe's economies are bracing for a sharp slowdown or even a fall into recession this year after holding up relatively well after the outbreak of war in Ukraine and amid sharp interest rate increases to battle soaring price growth.

Manufacturing surveys on Monday showed the encroaching downturn, with S&P Global's Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropping to 42.1 in July from 44.4 in June, below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for a third straight month.

"The data today clearly confirm a slowdown in the Polish economy," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy.

In the Czech Republic, where analysts see a strong probability of recession this year, the PMI dropped to a two-year low of 46.8 in July from 49.0 in June.

High inflation, which is running at double-digit rates around central Europe, is beginning to hit home as real wages suffer and people's purchasing power sinks, draining demand.

This is adding to companies' woes while they already are grappling with persistent supply chain problems and soaring energy bills.

Upcoming wage negotiations could be a new headache, and something central bankers are watching in order to gauge how strong inflation pressures will stay.

But analysts said the softer PMIs could add to central bankers' caution on lifting interest rates too sharply.

The souring sentiment in the region, though, failed to show in Hungary last month, with PMI there, published under different methodology by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), rising a second straight month, reaching 57.8.

Peter Virovacz, an ING economist in Budapest, said the high stock of orders in industry showed there is still a buffer in the sector that could keep production going in the months ahead.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

