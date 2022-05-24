CEE ECONOMY-Inflation surge pushes Czech consumer confidence to 10-year low

May 24 (Reuters) - Czech consumer confidence fell to its lowest in 10 years in May as surging inflation hits households, a statistics office survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a slowdown to come.

The monthly survey, however, also showed business sentiment rising for a second straight month as manufacturers' optimism grows, although analysts said this remained fragile among growing uncertainties.

Manufacturers and other firms have faced a mix of problems over the past year, from global supply chain snags, soaring costs and slower trade in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

But while businesses have been passing on higher costs to customers for the most part, consumer confidence is buckling amid fast-rising utility bills and inflation at multi-decade highs, along with higher interest rates.

"People are already feeling the effects of rising prices on their financial situation," said Anastasija Nejasova, from the Czech Statistical Office's research department, adding fears of a slowing economy and rising joblessness were weighing.

Easing supply chain restrictions and rising production momentum in the car sector helped business confidence this month, and overall economic confidence was the highest since last June.

"The significant improvement in industry's confidence is not driven by an improving situation, but only by a reduction in inventories and optimistic expectations in the coming months, which may not materialise in the current uncertainty," said Jakub Seidler, chief economist at the Czech Banking Association.

Slipping confidence among consumers has started to be seen elsewhere in central Europe, where demand has stayed up amid strong labour markets. A Hungary survey on Monday showed a worsening in consumer confidence.

First-quarter growth figures around the region remained solid but growth is expected to ease the rest of the year as demand cools.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.