CEE ECONOMY-Inflation pushes real Czech wage down for a fifth straight quarter

March 6 (Reuters) - Czech real wages fell for a fifth straight quarter at the end of 2022, the statistics office said on Monday, as inflation continued to take a sharp bite out of people's paychecks and hammer consumer activity.

Data showed the real average wage fell 6.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 7.2% and a smaller decline than the nearly 10% drops recorded in the two previous quarters.

In nominal terms, the average wage climbed 7.9%, its fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021.

Inflation has soared into the double digits, hitting the Czech economy, which became one of two in central Europe to fall into a technical recession in the second half of last year.

To anchor the economy, central bankers have sought to keep interest rates steady, at a more than two-decade high, while also watching out for signs of a return of demand pressures.

"Even the first (wage) figures from several sectors in January for sure do not show the risk of a wage-inflation spiral beginning to materialise," Banka Creditas chief economist Petr Dufek said.

He said a decline in purchasing power would continue although real wages could return to growth in the second half of this year.

For all of 2022, the real average wage fell 7.5%, with inflation averaging over 15% last year.

High inflation around central Europe is hitting households, who are cutting back on big purchases.

In Hungary, which also has entered a mild recession and where inflation has topped 20%, calendar-adjusted retail sales plunged by an annual 4.5% in January following a revised 4.1% drop in December.

Fuel sales plunged after a state price cap was scrapped in December, data showed.

"The big picture continues to be gloomy: in the extreme inflation environment, especially considering the annual increase in food prices, households hold back their spending on food... so the decline in purchasing power continued to brake consumption," ING economist Peter Virovacz said.

"Households are adjusting to higher prices, primarily by smoothing out consumption, in other words, by using up their savings."

