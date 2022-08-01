CEE ECONOMY-Inflation hitting Czech, Polish firms harder -PMI

Czech, Polish PMIs further in contraction

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A manufacturing downturn in the Czech Republic and Poland worsened in July as softening demand and soaring prices cut deeper into firms' output and new orders, surveys showed on Monday.

Central Europe's economies are bracing for a sharp slowdown or even a fall into recession this year after holding up so far since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and amid sharp interest rate hikes to battle soaring price growth.

But weakening demand is adding to existing supply issues in manufacturing, and inflation is making it a double whammy for firms.

Data on Monday showed S&P Global's Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 42.1 in July from 44.4 in June, below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for a third straight month.

"The data today clearly confirm a slowdown in the Polish economy," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy.

In the Czech Republic, where analysts see a strong probability of recession this year, the PMI dropped to a two-year low of 46.8 in July from 49.0 in June.

Inflation is running at double-digit rates around central Europe, dragging down real wages and people's purchasing power.

This is draining demand and hitting companies already facing their own soaring costs amid soaring energy bills and supply chain constraints.

Upcoming wage negotiations could be a new headache, and something central bankers are watching in order to gauge how strong inflation pressures will stay.

Analysts said softer PMIs could add to central bankers' caution on lifting interest rates too sharply.

CURB YOUR OPTIMISM

Capital Economics said the drop in new orders suggested weakening external demand was weighing heavily in central Europe, and it said PMI figures were consistent with a 10% drop in Polish industrial production in the third quarter.

The souring sentiment, though, failed to show in Hungary, where PMI, published under a different methodology by the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT), rose a second straight month.

Peter Virovacz, an ING economist in Budapest, said the high stock of orders in industry showed there is still a buffer in the sector that could keep production going in the months ahead.

Czech economic activity also held up fairly well in the first half of the year as the economy grew 0.2% on a quarter-to-quarter basis in the second quarter while analysts had expected a contraction.

A decline in Czech car production slowed in May and June, and Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has said it saw a chip shortage situation easing in the coming months.

The Czech car industry body AutoSAP's executive director Zdenek Petzl told Reuters that optimism still needed to be curbed in view of the war in Ukraine, ongoing chip shortages and COVID pandemic lockdowns in China.

"If manufacturing continues at the current pace, (car production this year) should be somewhere at last year's levels," he said.

