CEE ECONOMY-Inflation crushes Czech wage gains, Hungarian retail activity slows

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Czech real wages fell by nearly 10% for a second straight quarter as inflation eats into paychecks, while higher costs in Hungary led to a further slowdown in retail spending in October.

Central Europe is experiencing its highest inflation in decades that has pushed economies to the brink of a recession after a year of sharp interest rate hikes. Both the Czech and Hungarian economies shrank on a quarterly basis in the third quarter.

Czech real wages fell by a record 9.8%, as was expected, in the July-September period, according to data going back two decades, statistics office numbers showed on Monday.

While nominal wage growth in the Czech Republic, which has the European Union's lowest unemployment rate, has been more subdued than in other central European states, it has been a point of concern for monetary policymakers as they seek to keep rates steady going forward.

"Not even the latest wage data signals that the risk of a wage-inflation spiral is rising, which is why the Czech National Bank most likely will not raise interest rates at the end of the year," Banka Creditas economist Petr Dufek said.

Similarly in Hungary, where wage growth had been keeping pace with inflation for much of the year, the toll of high inflation is hitting consumer activity.

October calendar-adjusted retail sales edged up by an annual 0.6%, down from a 3.0% increase in September, as fuel sales buoyed spending, helped by government price caps. Food sales dropped 5.6%, the data showed.

The retail slowdown should persist "in the coming months, due to the high base, rising inflation, jumping utility costs for some households ... declining real wages, and rising interest rates," said Magyar Bankholding analyst Gergely Suppan.

