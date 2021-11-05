CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's Sept output falls by 2.3% y/y as chip shortage bites

Adds detail, background

BUDAPEST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI unexpectedly fell by an annual 2.3% in September, its first year-on-year decline since January, due to car factory shutdowns amid a global chip shortage that is denting an economic recovery in central Europe.

That came on top of a 1.4% year-on-year drop in Czech industrial output in August, as the chip shortages cut into an auto industry which has traditionally been a major driver of output and growth in the region.

The car sector's problems have coincided with a spike in inflation, rising energy prices and soaring wages as economies struggle with a labour shortage.

Hungary cut its 2021 GDP growth projection to 6.8% from 7.0-7.5% on Thursday due to the rise in inflation and energy prices, as well as the risks stemming from the spread of a new wave of COVID-19.

Hungary's statistics office said on Friday that while most manufacturing sectors expanded, the output of the car sector - which includes major factories for German car makers Audi and Daimler and Japan's Suzuki - "decreased significantly".

Output in computers, electronics and optical goods also fell, it said.

The preliminary output figure missed analyst forecasts for no change from the same period of last year. Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 1.7% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it was down by 0.3%.

Industrial output growth in neighbouring Slovakia has also slowed sharply in August, hindered mainly by car production which plummeted by 32.9%. nS8N2NY01W

Polish industrial output, however, jumped 8.8% in September in annual terms, slowing from 13.2% growth in August, but still exceeding analysts' forecast, according to data published late last month. nS8N2QG01E

