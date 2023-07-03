CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's PMI shows contraction as CEE manufacturers turn gloomier

July 3 (Reuters) - Hungarian manufacturers turned gloomier in June as demand showed a large drop, pushing the country's purchasing manager index into contraction territory for the first time since April 2021, a survey on Monday showed.

The seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index HUPMI=ECIfell to 44.2 in June, from 57.1 in May, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said. It said it was the lowest June value in the survey's history.

The 50 mark divides growth from contraction.

In Poland, factory conditions also deteriorated sharply in June, with marked falls in output, new orders and purchasing accompanied by further job shedding, according to S&P Global's Polish manufacturing PMI survey.

S&P Global's Czech PMI also signalled the sharpest contractions in output and new orders so far in 2023.

The surveys together signalled no easy rebound from a sharp slowdown in central Europe's economies felt since last year as high inflation stuck at double-digit rates takes its toll on consumer purchasing and manufacturers' order books.

Hungary's economy has posted three straight quarterly contractions, and analysts said the June PMI data bode poorly for the second quarter.

"The chance that the second quarter will not be good has grown. But agricultural output might save the day (for the economy) as the weather was excellent ... helping to avoid a bigger fall in GDP," Peter Virovacz, an ING economist, said.

Poland's PMI was below the break-even point 50 for a 14th straight month, falling to 45.1 in June from 47.0 in May. It was below a Reuters poll forecast of 46.7 and It was the lowest figure since last November.

"Poland's manufacturing downturn worsened in June as the sector remained exposed to weak European markets, especially Germany," said Trevor Balchin, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Similarly, Czech PMI, in contraction territory for the past year, dropped to 40.8 in June from 42.8 in May, missing analysts' median forecast of 42.5.

The survey said a sharp decrease in orders propelled the downturn, with the rate of contraction in the component the fastest since the end of 2022. Some businesses reported order postponements due to weak customer confidence.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Karol Badohal in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by David Evans)

