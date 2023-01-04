CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's persistent robust wage growth poses inflation risks in 2023

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wage HUWAGE=ECI growth accelerated to an annual 18.1% in October following a 17.5% rise in September, signalling persistent wage pressures in the economy in a still tight labour market.

After sharp rate hikes since June 2021, central banks around the region have finished or are seeking to end policy tightening, growing wary of damaging economies too much even as inflation has yet to peak in some countries.

The Polish central bank is expected to leave its base rate unchanged at 6.75% at its meeting on Wednesday.

But hot wage growth remains a risk in some countries, like Hungary. Pay demands could fuel further price increases, even though a sharp economic slowdown is expected this year across Central Europe.

"In Hungary, the New Year starts with some strong labour market data. Strong wage growth might come from the one-off, mid-year wage adjustment, which is reflected in inflation readings," ING analysts said in a note before the data.

In Hungary, this still-high pay growth means the central bank will likely have to keep interest rates high over longer, as inflation has still not peaked. It picked up to an annual 22.5% in November and is seen rising further early this year.

Last month the central bank raised its 2023 inflation forecast to between 15% and 19.5% for 2023 from an 11.5%-14% range.

Companies are trying to meet rising pay demands. Suzuki's Hungarian unit said last month that it had agreed with employees' representatives on an average 20% wage hike for 2023.

The government had agreed with employers on a 16% rise in the minimum wage for 2023, which usually influences wage decisions.

The Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday that wage growth in October 2022 was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage last year as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary increases.

