CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's October inflation climbs to 21.1% y/y as food prices soar

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to an annual 21.1 in October from 20.1% in September, boosted by surging food and energy prices, and core inflation jumped to 22.3%, signalling broad and persistent price pressures in the economy.

Hungarian inflation is expected to rise further in coming months, even with government-imposed price caps in place on fuels, average-usage household energy bills, mortgage rates and basic foodstuffs. Annual inflation could reach about 25% by the end of the year, a minister said earlier this week. The government is expected to announce new price caps on foodstuffs later on Wednesday at a press conference.

Unrelenting price growth poses a challenge to the National Bank of Hungary which halted its rate hikes in September, but was forced to ramp up interest rates last month to stem sharp losses in the forint currency.

"Inflation rose to 21.1% in October ... primarily due to the acceleration in food inflation, but price growth continues to be extremely broad-based," Magyar Bankholding analyst Gergely Suppan said in a note.

Food prices rose by 40% year-on-year, with eggs and bread prices up 87.9% and 81.4% respectively. Household energy prices jumped by 64.4% after the government curtailed utility bill subsidies, while consumer durables prices increased by 14.9%.

Central and eastern Europe economies have for months been at the forefront of the inflation battle, ahead of the curve both in terms of the acceleration of price pressures and the sometimes uneven efforts of their central banks to curb them.

The latest inflation readings in the region ranged from nearly 16% in Romania to over 20% in Hungary, way above central bank target bands ranging from 1% to 4%.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI in Hungary jumped to 22.3% in October from 20.7% in September, above analysts' 21.4% forecast in a Reuters survey.

"The central bank will use all tools to reach price stability and preserve (financial) stability at all costs," Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying in an interview by business daily Vilaggazdasag last week.

The bank has an inflation target of 3% with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side of that.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.