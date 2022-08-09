CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's July CPI data piles pressure on cenbank to tighten further

By Gergely Szakacs

Aug 9 (Reuters) - A surge in core inflation to a 25-year-high in July and higher-than-expected headline inflation despite government price controls are piling pressure on the Hungarian central bank to raise interest rates further, analysts said on Tuesday.

Inflation has been rising sharply across Central Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine amplified already strong price pressures following the coronavirus pandemic, prompting central banks to hike rates sharply.

Strong wage growth amid a tight labour market is exacerbating the inflation outlook in the region, while the forint's weakening poses further inflation risks in Hungary, where inflation expectations are running well above the central bank's target.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI accelerated to 16.7% in July from 13.8% in June, sharply exceeding analysts' 14.8% forecast in a Reuters survey, while headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI also surpassed market expectations.

Economists expect further increases in the coming months after a surge in energy prices forced Prime Minister Viktor Orban to curtail his years-long policy of capping utility costs for households.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH), which raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75% last month, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008, said that could boost inflation by 3 percentage points.

"Tighten, tighten, tighten - there is no other option, even if most factors in this type of inflation fall outside the scope of monetary policy," said economist Peter Virovacz at ING.

"The central bank must react, otherwise it would run the risk that inflation expectations remain entrenched at a high level, and this must be addressed."

Virovacz sees August headline inflation at 15% to 17%, while projecting the central bank base at 13% to 14% by the end of the year, which would be its highest since the turn of the century.

He said the latest data, including a 14% increase in consumer durables prices, reflected the weakness of the forint, which has lost some 6% of its value versus the euro this year alone, underperforming its regional peers.

"Even though the (NBH) hiked the key rate by 100bp to 10.75% in July, the expected rise in inflation makes this hike seem already outdated again," analysts at Commerzbank said before the data release.

