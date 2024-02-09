CEE ECONOMY-Hungary's Jan CPI slows to 3.8%, opening way to rate cut

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's headline inflation eased to an annual 3.8% in January, an almost three-year low, and more than half a percentage point below the median forecast in a Reuters survey, although service inflation remained above 10%, showing upside risks.

The decline in headline inflation could allow the Hungarian central bank to continue its easing cycle when it meets later this month, after its Czech peer cut its main repo rate by 50 basis points to 6.25% on Thursday, a bigger reduction than many in the market expected.

The Central Statistics Office said Hungary's inflation, which peaked at the European Union's highest level at 25% in the first quarter of 2023, fell largely because of a 11.3% annual decline in the price of household energy and a 11.9% drop in motor fuels prices. The 3.8% headline inflation reading is the lowest since March 2021.

Services prices, however, rose by 10.4% year-on-year.

Core inflation eased to 6.1%, compared with analysts' forecasts for 6.4%. It was still more than double the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) 3% policy target.

"While the pressure will increase on the central bank to speed up the easing process, the general situation remains tricky, and not just because of the structure of January inflation but because of recent political and geopolitical risks which could translate into a weaker HUF," Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING said, adding that repricing risks were strong.

The Economy Ministry said "inflation has practically collapsed" and no longer posed a threat to the economy, so the focus must be on reviving growth and restoring household consumption.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has been cutting borrowing costs points since May 2023, reducing its base rate to 10% last month.

Barnabas Virag, its deputy governor, has said both a 75 bps and a 100 bps cut would probably be under consideration in February, with the extent of January repricing and the development of risk assessment likely to guide decision-making.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased to 389 versus the euro by Friday from levels around 380 a month ago, which could complicate the central bank's planned easing.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Barbara Lewis)

